PICTURES: Christmas steam train comes to Eastbourne

A Christmas steam train delighted crowds as it chugged into Eastbourne today (Tuesday).

The Christmas Sussex Belle arrived at Eastbourne Railway Station at around 1.30pm, before departing for Hastings an hour later.

The train driving into Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup

Organised by the Railway Touring Company, the train was hauled by two Black 5 steam locomotives.

It started its journey at London Victoria (around 10.43am) and travelled along the Sussex coast crossing the North and South Downs and passing through the beautiful countryside of the Weald.

Photos by Dan Jessup.

The steam train pulling into Eastbourne Railway Station. Photo by Dan Jessup