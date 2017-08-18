PICTURES: Airbourne’s 25th anniversary year off to a flying start in Eastbourne

Yesterday (August 17) saw Airbourne’s 25th anniversary off to a flying start.

Though the weather looked set to be all wind and rain, the skies cleared in time for crowds to enjoy some thrilling displays.

Thursday’s line-up included a rare appearance from the Belgian F-16 Blizzard, a daredevil performance from the Breitling wingwalkers and a display from the Tigers parachute team.

The much-anticipated Red Arrows will wow audiences at 3pm this afternoon (Friday August 18) with the first of three show-stopping displays.

Though yesterday’s Battle of Britain memorial flight was grounded along with others across the country due to engine issues, and is unlikely to appear at all this year, Eastbourne’s skies will see plenty of other spectacular displays at the four-day event.

Guests can look forward to the RAF Typhoon which will soar across the town later today, with the Spitfire IX taking to the skies tomorrow.

The Twister Aerobatics team are set to amaze audiences on Sunday with some heart-stopping stunts, organisers say.

When the flights have touched down for the day, guests have been promised an evening at the movies, thanks to the big screen on the beach, which will be playing family favourites such as Paddington and The Jungle Book (2016).

The future of the council-funded event has been looking turbulent since it was revealed public donations have been far lower than at shows in other towns.

While Lowestoft airshow has raised as much as £100,000 from collection buckets in the past, Eastbourne takes around £35,000 in four days, so it’s hoped guests at this year’s event will dig deep to offer support for one of the town’s biggest and best-loved events.

Photos by Jon Rigby.

