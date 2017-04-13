PICTURES: 300 eager shoppers queue for Sovereign Harbour Wilko opening

Hundreds of shoppers were out in force today at the opening of a new Wilko store at Sovereign Harbour Retail Park.

Queues started forming outside the store at 8.15am with 300 shoppers keen to get a first look and get their hands on some freebies.

Lucky customers got to win free prizes. Photo Jeremy Gassman SUS-170413-150735001

The first 100 customers received one of 100 prizes in a Wilko Big Ticket Giveaway, including £20, £10 and £5 Wilko gift cards, and products including a faux fur throw, a copper effect toaster and a copper effect lantern.

Shoppers soaked up the atmosphere as they enjoyed free cupcakes and – over the next few days – Wilko will also be hosting additional entertainment.

This includes Easter bunnies handing out free chocolate to shoppers on Saturday (April 15) and an Easter craft station for kids over the weekend. There will also be an in-store tombola on Monday (April 17) for the chance to win more prizes.

At the grand opening, a ceremonial ribbon cutting was led by Amy Woods, from Cancer Research UK, with Wilko family director Lisa Wilkinson.

Staff celebrated the launch. Photo Jeremy Gassman SUS-170413-150709001

Branch Manager Neil Prodrick presented the charity with a cheque for £500 and was on-hand to greet the eager shoppers.

He said, “We have been overwhelmed by the excitement of the local people, it’s a very encouraging start to our residence here at Sovereign Harbour Retail Park and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the new store.”

Founded in 1930 by JK Wilkinson, the company was created to deliver his vision of providing customers with a huge choice of products at the best possible price combined with top customer service.

The store at Crumbles is its 400th branch.