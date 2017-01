Daredevils took to Beachy Head at the weekend to show off their skills.

The Base Jumpers were watched by members of the public at the notorious beautyspot on Sunday afternoon.

Reader Matthew Herbert captured the moments the daredevils went over the cliff edge and parachuted to the bottom.

Matthew said, “No one was hurt and everyone involved walked away. Very impressive.“

Basejumpers at Beachy Head by Matthew Herbert SUS-170901-110242001

