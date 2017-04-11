PICTURE GALLERY: Winter Garden hosts charity boxing event

A boxing fundraising event returned to Eastbourne at the weekend.

Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) gives ordinary people with no boxing experience the opportunity to train as a boxer for free in a safe and enjoyable environment, while raising money for Cancer Research UK.

After eight weeks training participants are matched with an opponent to take part in a competitive three round bout at the black tie event, held at the Winter Garden in front of hundreds of supporters on Saturday night.

Last year 100 people in Eastbourne signed up to the challenge where participants receive training at First Generation Martial Arts, which provides professional boxing sessions for UWCB.

Robyn Johnson at Ultra White Collar Boxing said, “UWCB is a unique opportunity for people with no boxing background to experience the wonderful world of boxing, in a safe and enjoyable environment.

“Participants get involved for the same reasons; to get fit, learn a new sport, gain a real sense of achievement and to reach their own personal goals.

“Cancer is something that affects us all so working with Cancer Research UK has been a great opportunity. We want to raise as much money as we can for this great cause.”

Bouts at the Winter Garden event were restricted to a maximum of three rounds of two minutes, with one-minute intervals.

To find out more about UWCB visit the website www.ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk

Photos by Gideon Fisher for Ultrapix.

