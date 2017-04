Our photographer Jon Rigby has been back at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne this week for a regular update on the construction work going on as part of the £44million project.

The Congress Restaurant has now been demolished to make way for the construction of a new Welcome Building.

Devonshire Park and Winter Garden redevelopement and construction works 4/4/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170504-130031008

Elsewhere the interior of the tennis players’ village – delivered in pods and put together last month – is being fitted out.

A new irrigation system is also currently being installed on the grass courts.