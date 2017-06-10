Search

PICTURE GALLERY: Election 2017

Photographer Jon Rigby was at the election count at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday night.

Here are a selection of his pictures on the night.

Eastbourne General Election - Town Hall 8/6/17 Stephen Lloyd wins (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170906-042428001

