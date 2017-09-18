PICTURE GALLERY: East Sussex Women in Business Awards 2017

Glitz, glamour and some very special women marked the 2017 Eastbourne Women in Business Awards.

The dinner and awards ceremony was held at the Cavendish Hotel on Friday night and photographer Mark Dimmock was in among the action.

Women in Business Awards 2017 Cavendish Hotel Eastbourne SUS-170918-104318001

See if you can see yourself in our special picture gallery.

Winners and highly commended

Business Woman of the Year: Lesley Kimber, The Cooden Beach Hotel; Sue McGreevy - Park Lane

Innovation Award: Fitta Mamma; Cornerstone Care Consultancy

New Business /Start up of the year award: Stitch of Compton Street; Beauty Ninjas

Small Business of the Year: The Cookshelf Cook School and Ceramic Cafe; Ditzy Media Ltd

Medium Business of the year: Haybury; We Love Business Ltd

Large Business of the Year: The Cooden Beach Hotel

Rising Star of the Year: Francesca Lidbetter -Haybury; Emily Coombes - The Beauty Bar

Woman in the arts / music / dance media: Jan Lynton, Lavinia Salisbury - Angelica Heavenly Voices

Woman in Uniform: Gina Moulding

Woman in Education: BC Beauty Training Ltd Sue Stokell

Employer of the year: Emma Hellier

Contribution to the Community: mtc2 Ltd - Laura Murphy; Quality Solicitors Barwells -Sophie

Maloney

Mentor of the Year: Rebecca Whippy-Embrace East Sussex; Petrina Mason CEO – Now Charity East

Sussex

Woman of Courage: Jane Brooks – Moody Cow Catering

Lifetime Achievement award: Sue Hitchen

Overall Business or Business Woman of the Year: The Cooden Beach Hotel