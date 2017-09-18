PICTURE GALLERY: East Sussex Women in Business Awards 2017

Glitz, glamour and some very special women marked the 2017 Eastbourne Women in Business Awards.
The dinner and awards ceremony was held at the Cavendish Hotel on Friday night and photographer Mark Dimmock was in among the action.
See if you can see yourself in our special picture gallery.
Winners and highly commended
Business Woman of the Year: Lesley Kimber, The Cooden Beach Hotel; Sue McGreevy - Park Lane
Innovation Award: Fitta Mamma; Cornerstone Care Consultancy
New Business /Start up of the year award: Stitch of Compton Street; Beauty Ninjas
Small Business of the Year: The Cookshelf Cook School and Ceramic Cafe; Ditzy Media Ltd
Medium Business of the year: Haybury; We Love Business Ltd
Large Business of the Year: The Cooden Beach Hotel
Rising Star of the Year: Francesca Lidbetter -Haybury; Emily Coombes - The Beauty Bar
Woman in the arts / music / dance media: Jan Lynton, Lavinia Salisbury - Angelica Heavenly Voices
Woman in Uniform: Gina Moulding
Woman in Education: BC Beauty Training Ltd Sue Stokell
Employer of the year: Emma Hellier
Contribution to the Community: mtc2 Ltd - Laura Murphy; Quality Solicitors Barwells -Sophie
Maloney
Mentor of the Year: Rebecca Whippy-Embrace East Sussex; Petrina Mason CEO – Now Charity East
Sussex
Woman of Courage: Jane Brooks – Moody Cow Catering
Lifetime Achievement award: Sue Hitchen
Overall Business or Business Woman of the Year: The Cooden Beach Hotel
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.