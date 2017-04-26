PICTURE GALLERY: Demolition continues along Terminus Road

Demolition work along the busy stretch of Terminus Road to make way for the £85 million extension to the Arndale Centre is set to last until July.

Machines have been dismantling buildings from the Gildredge Pub at the corner of Ashford Road along Terminus Road as far as the Game store near McDonalds.

Two time-lapse cameras have been recording the demolition of the area and images can be seen at www.eastbournearndaleshopping.co.uk

The 170,000 sq ft extension is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General, and will bring an additional 22 new retail units, around 300 extra car parking spaces, seven restaurants and a nine-screen cinema into the centre.

Photos by Jon Rigby.