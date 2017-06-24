PICTURE GALLERY: Behind the scenes at Arndale demolition

You can’t miss the demolition action going on behind the hoardings along Terminus Road for the Arndale Centre extension.

But this week the Eastbourne Herald was lucky enough to go the other side to see exactly what has gone and what is going.

Arndale extension building project 21/6/17 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170624-080227001

All the shops along the stretch of Terminus Road have now been demolished from the Gildredge Pub up to the former Watson’s Newsagents and soon the former Bon Marche and Next and HMV will be demolished.

Everything is being taken apart by hand by giant machines so virtually all the materials can be recycled.

Machines are currently surveying the ground to make sure there are no objects like explosives

left over from the Second World War and soon a giant pile driver will begin work so construction can take place.

All the workmen – around 40 at present but expected to rise to more than 200 in the coming months – are working towards a date in mid-August when the steel construction will begin.

The entrance to the new mall is where Next was and the mall will curve round to the new entrance.