PICTURE GALLERY: Beachy Head Marathon

The sun was beaming down as brave runners once again took on the challenge of Beachy Head Marathon.

One of the biggest off-road marathons in the country, the race saw thousands of participants traverse the stunning scenery of the South Downs National Park on Saturday morning (October 28).

2017 Beachy Head Marathon first, second and third runners (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-171030-095330008

The title for first place (male) was seized by Todd Leckie of Bodyworks XTC with the incredible time of 2.56.45.

Steve Hobbs of Victoria Park Harriers took second place with a time of 3.03.18, while Phil Sanders of Kent AC came third with 3.02.46.

And the fastest woman was Alexie Williams of Dulwich Runners in an impressive 3.27.09. Hot on her heels were Lingfield RC’s Kelly Jarvis (3.33.33) and Mel Frazier of Gravesend Road Runners (3.34.37) in second and third places respectively.

And in the 10k, which is in its fourth year, Ross Brocklehurst of Eastbourne Rovers AC was first male home with a time of 38 minutes, while Sue Fry of Hailsham Harriers was the fastest female in 41.54.45.