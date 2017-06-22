PHOTOS: Massive cliff fall at Seaford Head

Photographer Eddie Mitchell took these stunning photos of the cliff fall at Seaford Head yesterday.

Emergency services including a coastguard helicopter were launched in a major search operation after news broke that a huge section of the cliff face had broken off onto the beach below.

Cliff fall at Seaford Head, photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-170622-093327001

After receiving multiple 999 calls reporting a ‘significant cliff fall’ at around 4pm yesterday (Wednesday), Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Lydd Coastguard helicopter, and East Sussex Fire and Police Services were called to the scene.

According to Maritime and Coastguard Agency, teams were trying to establish if anyone was caught in the cliff fall.

There are no reports of any missing people in the area, however the Maritime Coastguard Agency spokesperson said a large scale search operation has been launched due to the sheer scale of the cliff fall.

Kaimes Beasley, Duty Controller for the UK Coastguard said: “We are advising beach goers to keep away from the scene and we are currently cordoning off the area in the interests of public safety.

Cliff fall at Seaford Head, photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-170622-093347001

“I cannot stress enough that this rock fall clearly shows how unstable cliff edges can be, so please keep your distance from cliff edges, at both the top and the bottom of the cliffs, at all times.”

However, on the same afternoon, Mr Mitchell took a photo of a man posing on the edge of Seaford Head – just after the huge rock fall.