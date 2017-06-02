Phone mast proposal for village of East Dean

Plans are in the pipeline to erect a 12.5m high mobile phone mast in the village of East Dean.

The proposal, currently at the consultation stage, is being made by Telefonica, the owner of the 02 network.

The mast, and associated equipment, would be located on the north side of the A259, to the east of the bus shelter and approximately adjacent to the twitten that leads to Wenthill Close.

It would have antennae enclosed in a shroud and two equipment cabinets situated at the kerbside.

The network currently transmits from aerials located on top of the old water tower at Friston Hill.

But, due to the terrain, this only achieves partial coverage of East Dean and the downs beyond.

Since the aerials at the water tower have only recently been upgraded, it is understood that the new mast is intended to be an addition, rather than a replacement, for this existing service.