Pharmacies over Christmas

Pharmacies across Sussex have restricted opening hours over Christmas and the NHS is asking people to make sure they have collected their prescriptions before the festive season starts.

Pharmacies offer advice on common illness and the best medicines to treat them, so if you do feel ill while the doctors surgeries are closed, a pharmacy may be the best place to go. The NHS has a list of pharmacy opening times available online, so make sure you know which ones are open.

Some pharmacies are directed by NHS England to open on Christmas Day, others may open voluntarily, and patients are advised to check by phone if the pharmacy is open before travelling.

The NHS 111 number is also available 24/7 over the Christmas period.

To find details of the nearest pharmacy to you please go to www.nhs.uk

If you or someone you care for requires medicines regularly, don’t forget to make sure you order and collect repeat prescriptions in good time to ensure you have enough medicine to cover the festive period. People can order and renew prescriptions at the website.