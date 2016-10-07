Pevensey woman wanted for breach of bail conditions

Police are searching for Kelly Joanna Pragnell, who is wanted in connection with an assault in Cade Street, Eastbourne, in February.

The 32-year-old, of Pelham Close, Pevensey, is being sought by officers after breaching her bail conditions.

She is described as white, just under 5ft tall, of proportionate build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a distinctive piercing on her upper lip.

Kelly has links to Pevensey and Eastbourne, and police believe she may be in either of the locations.

Anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 73 of 15/08.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.