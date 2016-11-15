Pevensey woman returns home to find land being used as a tip

A woman returned to her home to discover that it was being used as a mass fly-tipping site.

Sharon Mcdermott, of Hailsham Road, returned from visiting her grandson in hospital to ‘about 50 truck-fulls’ of waste dumped on her land.

The rubbish included boxes of items from M&Co SUS-161114-171328001

“It has been a total nightmare,” she said, “I’m lost, I haven’t a clue what to do. I’ve been to the police and the council and they say its not their problem.

“Someone broke through a chain lock on the gate to get in. It is not a travellers’ site. It looks like a rubbish tip. There’s everything there and I mean everything,”

Among the rubbish is refrigerators, scrap metal, mattresses and what Ms Mcdermott believes to be asbestos.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council was contacted and said it is currently investigating the incident and cannot say more at this stage.

scrap was left piled on her land SUS-161114-171114001

She believes someone used an axe to break the metal chain lock on her gate SUS-161114-171348001

