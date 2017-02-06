Pevensey Bay whale is museum’s star attraction

The remains of a whale washed up on the beach in Pevensey Bay more than 100 years ago will be the star attraction at the launch of an event at the Museum of Zoology this weekend.

The 21 metre long Fin Whale skeleton is the inspiration behind Ocean Song, a community engagement project which is being unveiled on Sunday (February 12) with music and a sea soundscape installation to accompany the whale in its new home.

Among the music are singers from St Nicholas’ Church, Pevensey, as well as a skipping chant recited by children at Pevensey and Westham School.

The whale was stranded in Pevensey Bay in November 1865 and drew quite a crowd before being put on display at Hastings Cricket Ground and eventually sold to the museum in 1866.

For more on the project visit www.oceansongproject.wordpress.com