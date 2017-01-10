Person treated at scene of Eastbourne accident

A motorist was treated at the scene of an accident in Eastbourne yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Ambulance crews were called after reports a car had hit a wall on the A259 East Dean Road at the junction with Upland Road at 3.30pm.

An ambulance spokesperson said, “Crews in a car and an ambulance attended the scene. A person suffered minor injuries but didn’t require hospital treatment.”

The road was closed for some time and there were long delays for motorists after the accident.

Photo by John Newton-Brown.