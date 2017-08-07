Person still missing after exhaustive sea search

A person is still missing after reports they were in difficuties in the sea off Splash Point, Seaford, on Sunday.

Newhaven lifeboat was launched at 5.10pm and made best speed to the location at the eastern end of Seaford Beach.

The inflatable daughter Y boat was made ready along with three crew members in dry suits. As soon as the lifeboat was just off Splash Point the Y boat was immediately launched in the choppy conditions.

It searched close to the shore while the lifeboat searched a few hundred metres offshore. Coastguard teams walked the beaches and rocks and a coastguard rescue helicopter combed the whole area from the air.

The searches continued until light was fading when the teams were stood down. Sadly no signs of the missing person were found.

Newhaven lifeboat and the local coastguard teams resumed the search this morning (Monday, August 7) from first light at 5.30am. But after five hours, even with calmer sea conditions and good visibility, sadly the missing person had still not been located.

A Newhaven lifeboat spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time.”