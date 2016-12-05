Person hurt in collision on Eastbourne street

Firefighters were called to the scene of a collision on an Eastbourne street last night (Sunday, December 4).

Two fire engines were sent to the incident in Bourne Street, where two cars had collided, around 8.26pm.

First aid was administered and one person was left in the care of paramedics, in the collision between a Citroen Saxo and Mercedes.

The Saxo driver was taken to hospital for a check up.

