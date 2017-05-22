Person arrested after Eastbourne woman’s death

Police investigating the circumstances of the death of a 39-year-old woman in Eastbourne District General Hospital have arrested a woman on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

The 32-year-old Pevensey woman has been questioned and released for further investigation in connection with the sudden death of Carly Bolton, 39, who was a member of the town’s street homeless community.

Miss Bolton had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday (April 27) having been found unconscious in Bolton Road in Eastbourne town centre. She sadly died on Sunday morning (April 30).