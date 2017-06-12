People arrested on Eastbourne seafront after elderly man assaulted

Two people were arrested on the seafront last night (Sunday) after an elderly man was assaulted.

The man, who police say is in his 70s, was found unconscious close to the War Memorial roundabout in Eastbourne town centre at around 7.30pm.

Passers-by called the police after a man and woman in their 30s were seen to run from the scene.

Police vehicles and officers were involved in the search in Devonshire Place, Trinity Trees and along the seafront between the Pier and Wish Tower.

Police carried out an extensive search of the seafront and a man and woman were arrested.

No further details have been released.