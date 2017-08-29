Parking wardens on the move?

Parking wardens based in Eastbourne town centre could be moving.

Presently a team of 21 is based at the parking office in Gildredge Road with civil enforcement officers using the building as a base in between issuing fines to motorists.

Under a plan being looked at currently, part of the library in Grove Road could be used as a parking office.

A council spokesperson said the existing library would be retained and shared-use areas introduced in existing staff and office areas of the building.

“Library usage is changing,” said the spokesperson, “with a 40 per cent reduction in visits in the last 10 years.

“This means the service is available to operate within a smaller footprint and through this proposal, the county council will be able to better manage under utilised space while achieving public benefits and cost efficiencies.”

Eastbourne council is being consulted on the scheme.