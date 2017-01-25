Parish councils object to solar farm plans

Plans for a solar farm on land at Wick Street, Berwick, will be considered by Wealden District Council planners next week.

The scheme, which would generate up to 4MW of electricity, has been recommended for approval.

The area covered by the proposed development is 6.8 hectares, to the west of Wick Street and to the north of an existing solar park.

It would involve approximately 13,000 solar panels and supply the electricity needs of 880 homes.

Arlington Parish Council has objected to the application, saying it would have an ‘unnacceptable impact’ on the visual amenity in a rural location.

Chalvington and Ripe Parish Council has also objected, saying the plan ‘industrialises’ the Low Weald and would be at the expense of agricultural land, and Berwick Parish Council has objected on the grounds of visual impact.

The application will be discussed by the Planning Committee South on Thursday (February 2).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.