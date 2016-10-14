Parish council open new office

Wilingdon and Jevington Parish Council has opened a brand new office.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field officially opened the new premises with a speech and the cutting of the ribbon.

Willingdon and Jevington Council chairman John Pritchett BEM thanked The Lord Lieutenant for agreeing to officiate.

Cllr Pritchett said, “It is appropriate, that as the Queen’s representative, he was able to open the building as the land on which it is situated is Jubilee Gardens, named following the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 and is also home to a Golden Jubilee post and two trees planted for the Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

He went on to thank everyone who has been involved in any way the project, which has resulted not only in having for the first time their own parish council office, but also retaining two public toilets.

He said, “It demonstrates partnership working at its very best between district, county and parish councils. The opening was also attended by invited guests and residents and local dignitaries including MP Caroline Ansell,

Mrs Ansell said, “I congratulate parish chair John Pritchett and the parish councillors of Willingdon and Jevington for seeing this excellent project through to completion.

“It reflects partnership working and smart use of authority assets. This contemporary new office sets the work of the council at the heart of the community and will provide an excellent working and meeting space. I’m looking forward to holding a surgery there myself.”

With public toilets closing across the country, Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council has received positive feedback from residents who are grateful the conveniences will remain.

