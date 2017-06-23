Parents asked for views on plans to expand primary school

Views are being sought on plans to expand a primary school to meet the growing demand for school places.

East Sussex County Council has launched a consultation on proposals to expand Polegate School and create an additional 210 places.

The school in Oakleaf Drive currently has capacity for 420 children aged between four and 11 – 60 in each year group. The proposals would increase this to 630 places - 90 in each year group from Reception to Year 6 - from September 2019.

Fiona Wright, the county council’s assistant director for education and ISEND, said, “Polegate School has become increasingly popular with parents - 96 chose it as their first preference for the September 2017 intake.

“Demand has also been affected by the town’s population growth in recent years as a result of housing development.

“The proposals are a result of the county council’s detailed planning. We keep track of birth rates, housing developments and other data to ensure that we are able to offer every child a suitable place at a good primary school.”

Members of the public have until Friday, July 21, to give their views, which will be considered before a decision is taken by the lead member for Education and Inclusion, Special Educational Needs and Disability on whether to continue with the proposal to expand.

Should the lead member decide to continue with the proposal, a Statutory Notice would be published in October, followed by a further four-week consultation. A final decision on expansion is expected by the end of the year.

To create additional places, the school premises would need to be extended to provide additional classrooms and facilities and this would be subject to the usual planning process.

To comment on the proposal visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/haveyoursay or email school.consultations@eastsussex.gov.uk