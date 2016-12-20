Panto stars cut ribbon at new Eastbourne primary opening

Cavendish School had its new primary officially opened last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Eldon Road school welcomed invited guests to join them in celebrating the opening which was performed by the cast of this year’s Eastbourne pantomime, Snow White.

Other guests included Eastbourne mayor Pat Hearn, staff from the construction company and architects responsible for the new building, alongside pupils,

parents, teachers, and governors.

The primary school opened its doors to the first reception pupils in September 2015, in a purpose developed conversion, while the new school building was under construction.

Headteacher Peter Marchant, who has led the school since 2015, said. “It has been more than three years in the planning and a year of construction to be at the stage of officially opening the primary phase building. The greatly improved facilities are hugely benefiting the whole school. Also, opportunities for cross phase collaboration are further improving the quality of teaching and learning.”

The primary school will grow year by year until it reaches its capacity of 420, aged four to 11, which will feed into the secondary school from ages 11-16.

There were performances throughout the show from the pupils and Mr Marchant and Mrs Midwinter, the primary head, started by giving a speech introducing the school.

Dame Dolores Dingbat (Martyn Knight) and Herbert the hapless Huntsman (Tucker), affectionately known to Devonshire Park Theatre pantomime audiences this year as Dolly and Herbie, said they were thrilled to escape the evil doings of Wicked Queen Narcissia and get out to meet the young pupils.

“It is such a privilege to be asked to cut the ribbon to open this lovely new school facility,” said Dolly. “We feel very honoured.”