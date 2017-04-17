Pam learns how to paint again

A 91 year old artist who had to relearn how to paint after being paralysed by a stroke will be exhibiting and selling her work for charity.

Pam Richmond had been painting all her life and illustrated the Cyprus Crisis of the 1950’s while living in the country.

But in 2003 she lost the use of her left side and had to go through the slow and painstaking process of learning how to paint right handed.

Now she is exhibiting her work as part of the Eatbourne Artists Open House programme over the weekend of April 22 and 23.

Proceeds from any paintings sold will be donated to Amnesty International, Macmillan Cancer Support and Save The Children.

Her son-in-law Geoff explained: “Pam has always painted and it was a very slow and difficult process to learn how to paint again. Now she paints a little most days.

“She used to work in oils but now finds it easier to work with pastels and watercolours.

“Pam moved to Eastbourne in 2013 to be with us and enjoys living here.

“She is a member of, and passionate supporter of Amnesty International.

“Recently she has been very moved by the refugee crisis and has been painting scenes of the sea and people leaving or arriving.”

You can come and see Pam’s work when the exhibition takes place at 15 Lawns Avenue, Eastbourne, on Saturday April 22 and Sunday 23, from 2.30pm - 5.30pm. Refreshments will be available.

Paintings will be for sale, with proceeds going to the charities and there will also be postcards of her paintings available to buy.

Eastbourne Open Houses and Studios has been running successfully for many years, bringing the community together through creativity. Visit www.eastbourneartists.co.uk for more details.

