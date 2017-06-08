Owner punched as men try to steal his pet dog at Beachy Head

A dog walker at Beachy Head was punched in the face by two robbers who tried to steal his pet.

Poilce are investigating the incident which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday, May 26.

The 32-year-old Seaford man was walking his 14-month-old cross-bred Labrador/American bulldog on a lead on the downs when he was approached by two men, said Sussex Police.

One of the suspects asked the victim to hand over his pet for a dog fight. When he refused, the man punched him in the face while his accomplice tried unsuccessfully to grab Winston’s lead.

The pair then fled towards Eastbourne.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen two men – described by offiers as of Eastern European appearance – acting suspiciously in the area that evening or from other dog owners who may also have been approached.

Anyone with information is asked to email details to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1709 of 26/05.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously here (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or by phoning 0800 555 111.