Owner of failed Eastbourne care home to close two more properties

The company behind an Eastbourne care home which closed after being rated inadequate and placed in special measures by a health watchdog is shutting down its two remaining homes.

New Century Care ran the Tredegar in Upper Avenue but that closed in the wake of a damning Care Quality Commission report last year which said the service provided to the 23 patients was unsafe, was not effective and not well led.

Inspectors also said the caring element within the home required improvement and patients were left alone without any interaction from staff.

This week New Century Care Home announced it would close St Leonard’s properties Clyde House, currently rated inadequate and Leolyn, rated as good.

During an unannounced inspection at the Tredegar in February 2016 inspectors said there were shortfalls which compromised people’s safety and placed people at risk from unsafe care despite a previous breach of regulations and finding there were not enough staff on duty to look after people safely in 2015.

On its reasons for closing the Eastbourne site, a spokesperson from Tredegar Care Home said at the time, “We have taken the difficult decision to close the home because it is no longer financially viable.

“The building is old and would require very significant investment to continue to provide residential and nursing care to the standards residents and their loved ones deserve.

“The cost of operating the home is now greater than the income derived even when the home is at full occupancy.

“Our absolute priority over the coming weeks is to work with residents, families and the appropriate authorities to find the right new home to meet each individual’s needs. We are also consulting closely with our staff team and will assist them where we can to help find alternative posts nearby.”