OUT IN THE FIELD: Vile yobs spat at young doctor in street

News has reached me of a particularly unpleasant incident in Old Town’s High Street on Tuesday night.

A young doctor who had been working a long shift in A&E at the DGH was walking home when a passing car stopped and one of its occupiers spat in her face.

The vehicle sped off with the occupants laughing – obviously because in their tiny moronic minds, it was hilarious.

This is a family newspaper so I can’t use the words I’d like to describe these absolutely ghastly individuals.

I am sure at some point in their sad little lives, they and their family members have been treated by hard-working A&E staff and doctors. I hope they feel thoroughly ashamed of their behaviour.

There seems to be a catalogue of problems in the area at present with windows being smashed, cars vandalised and racist and unsavoury graffiti sprayed on cars and front doors. I do hope the police find the perpetrators soon. Preferably before people take matters into their own hands.

It’s many years since I ventured over to Lewes for the annual procession and bonfire displays and these days I prefer to stay local for displays in November.

With that in mind, I hope everyone out of town heeds the advice being dished out by the multi-agency group responsible for keeping the public safe and stay away from Lewes Bonfire celebrations on Saturday, November 4.

Roads will be closed, parking suspended and trains won’t be stopping at Lewes and nearby stations. Personally, I couldn’t think of anything worse than going especially as the vast majority of businesses and pubs will be shut.

Even more reason to stay put or go to one of the many events here in Eastbourne.

The story of poor 93-year-old Joan Diamond having to wait more than six hours in pain and extreme distress for an ambulance is sadly a sign of the times and similar stories are becoming more common.

It’s clear that ambulance crews are under pressure because there simply isn’t enough of them and they’re spread too thinly across too big an area. They are very apologetic if they turn up some time after they were initially called and have been tasked to deal with other emergencies.

Obviously it’s not their fault; they are part of an organisation which has seen huge cutbacks forced upon it due to funding cuts. People need to complain about shortcomings in the service. It’s the only way that hopefully something might be done about it.

How very sad to read of the death of Gordon Piggott, a true gentleman and an inspiration to so many young people. Gordon died just 16 days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was taken far too young and far too soon.

