STEPHEN LLOYD MP: An image which encapsulates our town

I had the pleasure of meeting local illustrator Darren Coldwell the other day when he came into my office to show me his graphic drawing encapsulating Eastbourne. I was so bowled over by it I bought a print on the spot.

If you look closely at the photo, you’ll see the way that Darren has skillfully included many of our key landmarks and done it in a way that I think is beautifully colourful and evocative. A real pleasure to meet a local artist raising the profile of our lovely town in such a unique way. If you would like to join me in owning a print, please email him on info@darrencoldwell.com

Unsung heroes: there are many people in Eastbourne who do a heck of a lot for our town, have been doing so for years, and yet beyond a small circle of those in the know, not many people are actually aware of what they do! Two examples of this are our two respective shopping centre managers; Bill Plumridge of the Arndale Centre and Barry Reece of Langney Shopping Centre. And after many decades serving the people of Langney, Barry has just hung up his spurs and retired. I saw Barry last week to wish him well, and to thank him for all the genuinely supportive work he’d given the Langney Community over the years. As I was thinking of this later, it struck me just how lucky Eastbourne has been to have these talented and caring shopping centre managers running our two sites. Bill for instance has also been a tiger in backing numerous local community initiatives and will remain so for some time to come I’m glad to say. And as I’ve already flagged, Barry put an enormous amount into Langney for years. So I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them both publicly in the Herald. Two good people who do good for our town. Thanks gents. Appreciated.

Yesterday hundreds of teens from across the town picked up their A-Level results. What a pleasure it was to see the smiles on their faces as they found out their results at Sussex Downs College yesterday morning, including young Sam Browne who has been getting some work experience in my office the last week. Congrats on your excellent results Sam, and thank you for helping me out this week.

Of course at the weekend our splendid town once again welcomes the iconic Red Arrows, the Typhoon and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (and much more) as Airbourne returns for its 25th year. I look forward to seeing all of them whilst I’m out and about over the weekend. And special thanks to the Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club for organising the bucket collection. Please give generously folks; remember half goes to charity and half goes to help keep our magnificent Airbourne Show flying.