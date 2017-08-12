OUT IN THE FIELD: Town centre bus lane ruffles feathers

The planned dedicated bus lane in Gildredge Road seems to be ruffling a few feathers, not least because, very few people knew about it. There was no press release about it from the powers that be at the county council and it was only when yours truly stumbled across it on the council’s website did the details become clear. Since then people have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns at the plans to change the light sequence at the junction with South Street, create the bus lane down the left hand side of the busy road and shift parking spaces to the right hand side where cars will travel down towards Terminus Road. Bearing in mind, you have traffic joining Gildredge Road from Lushington Place and Hyde Gardens – not to mention a history of collisions at those two points – I will be interested to see the results of the consultation when they are finally released before a decision is made.

On the subject of consultation, if you have a four legged friend and like taking them on the seafront and other local places, do take part in the current plea for views on Eastbourne council’s website on where dogs can and can’t be taken. The authority is consulting on extending the beach area where dogs are banned between May and September and looking at new areas where dogs would have to be kept on a lead such as public walkways around Sovereign Harbour Marina and the western and middle parades from Holywell Cafe to the Wish Tower. Your view counts so make it known.

Last weekend, in between unpacking boxes at our new abode in Westham – we have left Little Chelsea, York Road and the Town Hall chimes for village life – I managed to get back to the Bourne for the Feakins Bierfest in Old Town’s Lower Road. Every year John Feakins brings an assortment of people together for a few hours of socialising and celebrating beer with revellers encouraged to “bring a bottle of whatever tickles your fancy and pickles your liver”. This year’s soiree was an exceptionally good vintage.

There’s a long roll call this week with births, marriages and special birthdays. First off is barman extraordinaire Ellis Robertson, who has reached the grand old age of 21. The beautiful Bea Cornford is 27 (don’t worry, Bea, the infamous and elusive group that is the Ladies That Dine will help dispose of your vegan birthday cake) and finally my lovely friend Clare Walker reaches her 40th milestone and is back from Ibiza to carry on the partying this weekend. Huge congratulations to Sean, Dea and Darcie Foley on the arrival of Olivia and a very belated love and hugs to Katie Gonzalez and Jeff Hesselgrave who tied the knot last month.

Airbourne begins on Thursday and I will be watching those magnificent men and women in their flying machines. See you in two weeks. And don’t forget to throw some cash in the collection buckets.