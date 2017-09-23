OUT IN THE FIELD: Time for the keyboard warriors to take note

There is a huge banner outside most schools across the borough at the moment urging parents and carers to “show they care and park elsewhere”. And there is now a new weapon in the battle against those careless and inconsiderate drivers who think they’re exempt from the restrictions the rest of us have to stick to.

In the past, penalty charge notices given out by parking wardens have had to be placed on a vehicle or handed to the driver. Not so any longer. Now those notices can be sent to the owner or keeper of the vehicle by post.

In effect from now on any driver that stops on the marking outside schools may well find a £70 penalty charge notice landing on their doormat. Hopefully that will go a long way in deterring them from doing it again and they might realise that the rules of the road do actually apply to them too.

There has been a lot of talk on social media regarding a story which recently appeared in our paper about inappropriate behaviour by young children. Sadly, it is still going on with people making assertions and putting their two penneth in. This needs to be discouraged.

Firstly, the relevant authorities need to deal with this. And secondly and more importantly, any comment that identifies or may identify anyone who has alleged offences of this kind against them or family members falls foul of the laws of the land.

Anyone responsible for such identification, whether online or in person, commits the criminal offence of disclosing the identity of a person reporting such an offence. People reporting such offences as the ones that are being investigated have life long anonymity by law. Time for the keyboard warriors to take note.

I had a fine time last week at the East Sussex Women in Business Awards 2017 when inspirational and entrepreneurial women took to the stage at The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne to present and receive awards.

One of the highlights of the evening was when Gina Moulding was awarded the gong for Woman in Uniform. For those that don’t know, Gina has delivered literally thousands of babies into the world during her long and illustrious career at Eastbourne DGH and other hospitals where maternity services once were and the award is so deserved.

Another highlight for me was meeting Katie Bulmer-Cooke, a former contestant on The Apprentice, who announced the winners and gave an inspiring talk on how on her career has rocketed. She absolutely loved Eastbourne and promised to return one day soon with her family.

The news that Jonathan Graves, or Father Jonathan as a lot of us knew him, had a penchant for abusing and humiliating young boys for his own sexual gratification is horrendous.

A lot of families, my own included as he conducted various funerals for us and even a wedding, went to him in need and trusted him. It’s such a tragic abuse of trust, primarily for his victims, but also for everyone whose trusting path he crossed. It’s reassuring to know that finally justice has been done.