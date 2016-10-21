OUT IN THE FIELD: Tide turning for the better at Causeway

After complaining of seeing very little action at Princes Park some weeks ago, it appears somebody may have had a word with the contractors and the wide ranging improvements are continuing apace with visible changes happening on a daily basis. Council officials say the £900,000 project is well advanced with the central plaza and landscaping rapidly taking shape. Soon to come is a pedestrian link between the park and seafront with a new zebra crossing. The existing café is being transformed with many of the external improvements nearly complete and the next phase of internal works will begin soon and then be taken over by the University of Brighton’s hospitality students. But, like reader David Ford who sent in photos of the improvements – including the liberal use of Gabions (stones in wire baskets) everywhere – I also wonder why builders have retained the shell of the old cafe inside the new one.

Last week I mentioned the mindless vandalism of planted floral displays in Hampden Park. This week I stand corrected for attributing the planting to the wrong folk and omitting to mention the hard work of the members of Hampden Park in Bloom. As one member tells me, with the help of some kind people, repairs have been made, the display put back together again, will shortly be replanted and to quote them, they will not let a few mindless hooligans put them off what they have been doing for a long time trying to make Hampden Park cared for and more colourful.

It’s not been a good week for Causeway after a critical Ofsted report. Nobody likes to hear of a school that has struggled. But behind the headlines is some good news and I have friends’ children that have flourished there and done very well in their GCSEs. Thanks are due to Derek Bulled, a parent, and reader Alan Yellup for pointing out learning opportunities and general environment within the school for both pupils and staff has improved and each pupil is given the same chance to achieve their full potential. Alan writes, “I am certain the local community knows the school well and will recognise the immense strengths and that not only does the head and his team know what to do, they have already laid the foundations for future strong pupil outcomes.” Derek says, “Having an Interim Executive Board in place from what I understand will help the school continue the good work with more specific knowledge regarding education and additional funds available to help headteacher Gene Mr Payne. After reading the Ofsted report I am pleased they appreciate the work already done for pupils attending the school and strongly believe this will continue with pace now an IEB is in place.” Here’s hoping Causeway’s fortunes will continue to improve.

Finally, such sad news of Paul Robinson’s untimely death in a house fire in Langney at the weekend. Paul was a larger than life character with a heart of gold who will be missed in the communities he was involved with.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.