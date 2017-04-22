OUT IN THE FIELD: Langney debate, and a sad sign of the times

My ‘You say Langley, I say Langney’ dilemma in last week’s paper caused something of a stir on the Herald’s Facebook page with many other pronunciations being called into question and thanks to everyone who took part in such a lively debate.

Other places of note that get people’s backs up when pronounced incorrectly are Alfriston or ‘All-friston’, Seaford or ‘Sea-fud’ or Westham becoming ‘West Ham’. The mind continues to boggle.

One thing is for sure though and thanks to the good folk of the Facebook page Gone But Not Forgotten – Eastbourne’s Vanished Shops for pointing out that Langney was indeed once upon a time Langley Point. Whether you will be forgiven by the Langney masses for referring to it as Langley, however, remains to be seen.

What a sad sign of the times that the Eastbourne Combined Ex-Services Association has had to close due to its dwindling number of members.

The association has always been at the forefront when it came to arranging the Armed Forces Day and the town’s annual Remembrance Service at the War Memorial as well as sending standard bearers to other memorial services.

The members – many of them veterans from past conflicts – also turn out in force to hold standards at funerals when their old comrades pass away.

Sadly, though, those dedicated members and volunteers are shuffling further towards the end of their mortal perches and, in the words of chairman Barry Lane, the “critical mass necessary for its continued existence has now come to pass” and “the association, like all good services people, is fading away”.

People still need to volunteer to help such events take place. The next generation needs to step up to the plate. And after a trip to London’s Imperial War Museum at the weekend, I really hope people will continue to remember the sacrifices these heroes made for us and the fact, for want of better words, that we can still drive on the left hand side of the road and speak the Queen’s English.

As someone who grew up in Pevensey Road (albeit some years ago when it was the heart of Guest House Land) I was delighted to see it has finally been given some much needed tender loving care by the Highways department and been resurfaced.

Some of the potholes you hit along the road were as bad as crossing the Irish Sea in a Force Ten gale. If the county council is looking to splash some cash left over at the end of the financial year somewhere, could I respectfully suggest contractors return to Cavendish Avenue and finish the part they didn’t do last time.

Finally this week, never mind the 45 days to the snap General Election (although it’s going to be a fascinating few weeks I am sure), it’s actually only 35 days to the wonderful event organised by Eastbourne council that is the Beer and Cider by the Sea on the Western Lawns. Bring it on.