OUT IN THE FIELD: Junk lady steals the Wyntercon show

I have never been into craft or handiwork of any kind and these days can barely see to thread a needle let alone use it.

That’s something of a hindrance as far as my Little Treasures are concerned – ever since the time I was called upon to produce a costume for World Book Day and my maternal creativity stretched as far as sticking a torch on my son’s head and telling him he would make a wonderful lighthouse.

Hence I am beyond impressed with the handiwork skills used to create an outfit worn by one little girl at the 2017 Wyntercon sci-fi and fantasy event last weekend. I’m told by those in the know the costume is foam so it’s not heavy. I have to say it looks absolutely brilliant and lifelike and I am sure the young lady in question wins every fancy dress competition hands down.

There has quite rightly been an extraordinary outpouring of love and respect for the A&E unit at the DGH since my ranting and raving about the drunks frequenting the department and praising the staff for their tolerance in last week’s Herald.

And this week it was revealed that Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has written a personal letter to hospital bosses praising the department’s ‘hardworking and dedicated staff’ for having the most improved quarterly performance in A&E in the country. The quarterly percentage of patients treated and either admitted or discharged within four hours increased by nearly nine percentage points up from 80.7 per cent.

I know in particular Eastbourne A&E staff are having a particularly rough time of it at the moment with some of their colleagues very poorly themselves. I hope the letter and the obvious appreciation and affection from the townsfolk goes some way towards making what they have to put up with – when the ‘night time economy’ comes knocking – more tolerable.

Well done to Eastbourne council’s events team for another thoroughly enjoyable Beer Festival. Friday and Saturday night sell outs saw 12,421 pints consumed at the event with Beachy Head Brewery’s Legless Rambler picking up the HT White Beer of the Festival, the Imperial Whisky Stout by Gun Brewery winning the CAMRA Sussex Microbrew of the Festival and the Star of Eastbourne award going home with Bad Kitty by Brass Castle Brewery in Yorkshire.

Good on Eastbourne Police for getting to grips with one of life’s irritating problems: little boy racers showing off in their big cars driving round retail park car parks and any clear stretches of road they can find. Following an increase in complaints about the idiotic behaviour, anti-social driving and noise disturbances around the Crumbles Retail Park and Pevensey Bay Road area, high visibility patrols are being carried out. Police have already issued a warning to one driver that his vehicle will be seized.

Contact is also being made with ‘organisers’ within the car groups meeting there to make clear the impact they are having on local residents. Failing that, some planks of wood embedded with nails and carefully placed in the road should do it ...