OUT IN THE FIELD: Elections, boy racers and eating out

So accustomed am I to political handbags and bickering in election campaigns, it was refreshing to see one young man from Eastbourne showing everyone how to behave in last Friday’s count for the East Sussex County Council elections at the Town Hall.

Step forward young Conservative Robert Whippy, who may well have been defeated in his bid to take the seat for Devonshire ward off Liberal Democrat stalwart Steve Wallis, but didn’t let his disappointment get in the way of offering heartfelt congratulations to his opponent.

He also went up to Lib Dem leader David Tutt offering his congratulations that he had retained his St Anthony’s seat. Some of the national politicians could take a leaf out of Mr Whippy’s book when it comes to election etiquette.

Staying at the Town Hall I was delighted to hear that former councillors David Elkin and Neil Stanley are to become Honorary Aldermen of Eastbourne. They were two extremely hard-working members, genuinely passionate about Eastbourne and despite coming from different ends of the political spectrum– David a Conservative and Neil a Lib Dem – shared a common determination.

Being an Honorary Alderman doesn’t mean they will be able to drive sheep over Cavendish Bridge or wear a sword in public but it does mean they conducted themselves to the highest standard and their efforts for our lovely town are very much appreciated.

Who knew that Eastbourne has its own mini-version of Brands Hatch? It’s at the McDonalds, Homebase and Pets At Home car park in Lottbridge Drove and it appears to be at its busiest when darkness falls on the retail park.

Hordes of young promising Stirling Moss wannabes congregate in the car park, revving their engines and generally making as much noise as they possibly can while scooting round. The only saving grace is that there are no houses nearby or residents would be pulling their hair out.

I don’t need asking twice when it comes to trying out new restaurants in the town and this week it was the turn of Butlers in South Street. The older fraternity might remember it as Sticky Fingers and if you are even older, the antique car showroom. Regardless of that the food is superb modern British cuisine, the setting is lovely and the prices moderate.

Finally this week, belated congratulations to the lovely Sue O’Hara who celebrated a very special milestone birthday last weekend at a surprise party. Sue, who lost her daughter Tuesday to leukaemia, has raised thousands of pounds for charity through the Tuesday O’Hara Fund. And wedding bells were ringing out for Eastbourne businessman and Rotarian Dave Cooper who tied the knot to Louisa Wilson in Tunbridge Wells last Saturday. Congratulations to the happy couple.