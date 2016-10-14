OUT IN THE FIELD: Clowning around is no laughing matter

So, Rick Stein was so put off by Brexit (cough) and pulled the plug on his plan to open a restaurant at the Wish Tower, that the celebrity chef has committed to not one but two new restaurants since – one in Barnes and another in Wiltshire. Cast your mind back to July this year and we were told the restaurateur had pulled out of opening a £1.2million signature eatery on the seafront site at the eleventh hour because of economic uncertainty after the UK voted to leave the EU. Go back even further and the real reason for his reluctance could be pinpointed to the fact that when the council extended the deadline for operators to throw their hats in the ring by another three months, Mr Stein was none too pleased. Had the council not made that decision, the deal would have been done and Mr Stein would have signed on the dotted line long before the controversial June referendum and work would have begun on building and fitting out the restaurant. Instead Eastbourne council taxpayers have paid out thousands to architects and consultants who worked hard to seal the deal before it failed and sadly Eastbourne’s loss is Barnes and Marlborough’s gain.

Sad news from Hampden Park this week that mindless moronic vandals destroyed carefully planted flower displays in the shopping parade overnight. The planting had been carried out by Ian and Julie Price who were rightly proud of their creation as volunteers with Hampden Park in Bloom. When you think of all the hard work it took them, only to have it destroyed in an hour’s worth of destruction, it really is up to everyone if they know or hear anything of the cretins who did this to put any sort of misguided loyalty apart and report anything to the police.

Along with daddy long legs, I have never liked clowns and can only imagine how frightening it must have been for the people to have been confronted with one standing in front of them looking menacing. What started out as a silly craze from the US has now landed on our shores and there have been several sightings in Eastbourne with people dressing up as clowns and scaring the hell out of people. It needs to stop and soon before somebody either dies of a heart attack brought on by fright or someone seriously gets hurt. Plus the fact that all it needs is for these clowns to pick on the wrong person and they won’t be laughing then.

Any ladies out there at a loose end tonight (Friday) and in the mood for some good clean fun, a laugh and raising money at the same time are welcome along to a charity burlesque night I am holding at the Lamb in Old Town to raise cash for Chestnut Tree Hospice for children with life limiting illnesses. Andi Cherry Ariseanu from Active Cherry Fitness will be putting us through our paces. Tickets are £10 to include wine and nibbles and the fun starts at 7pm.

Finally, a very happy 65th birthday to Stuart Hobden – and happy birthday to my very lovely friend Lyndsey Scullion on Thursday.

