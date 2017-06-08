Election day is here – time to vote

Polling stations across Eastbourne have in the last few minutes opened this morning (Thursday) for people to cast their vote in the General Election.

There are four candidates hoping to become the town’s next Member of Parliament – Conservative Caroline Ansell, who is defending a 733 majority, the Liberal Democrat’s Stephen Lloyd, Jake Lambert for the Labour Party and the Green’s Alex Hough.

Eastbourne election candidates SUS-170506-152014001

UKIP is not fielding a candidate in this year’s contest.

The election locally is being seen as a two horse race between Conservative Caroline Ansell and Mr Lloyd, who she ousted from office in 2015.

At the last General Election Jake Lambert took 4,143 votes and came fourth behind the UKIP candidate.

Alex Hough will be hoping to improve on the 1,351 votes polled by Andrew Durling in 2015 although last week she urged people to vote tactically for Stephen Lloyd.

But she later changed her stance and apologised for “cocking up” saying it wasn’t Green policy to support the Lib Dems.

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight.

The Herald will be reporting live from the count at Eastbourne Town Hall in the early hours tomorrow morning (Friday) with all the results and analysis appearing on the Herald website at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk