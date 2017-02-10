EASTBOURNE VOLUNTEERS WITH HELEN BURTON: Thrilled with start of project launch

Our project launched a week ago and I am thrilled with how it’s gone so far! We have now been approached by 12 potential volunteers and have found roles for 11 – don’t worry we are still working on finding a role for the last person to enquire!

Just as importantly some interesting connections are being between people and groups who can help each other with resources. I’m also finding out about some exciting projects that are emerging in Eastbourne, more on those in subsequent weeks. First of all, though have you heard about the Bond Ball organised by Wayfinder Woman to raise much needed funds for their project? It’s Friday March 10, 6.30pm until midnight, at the View Hotel in Eastbourne. Tickets are £35 per person and for that you get a welcome drink, a delicious three course meal, table entertainment and a band. There are also some great raffle prizes and there will be an auction, with Stephen Lloyd as the auctioneer! Don’t miss out on your chance to win a balcony overlooking Eastbourne seafront to watch Airbourne from this year. To book tickets please email info@wayfinderwoman.com

In other news, over the weekend an exciting development in Pevensey Bay highlighted how great things can happen when people connect to others. We have had a problem with lumps of palm oil washing up on the beach, and local resident Barbara Butterworth contacted me to ask if maybe we could organise a clean-up. I suggested she put a post out on our local Pevensey community Facebook group, set up by Pevensey Volunteers. Within hours several others had said they regularly clean up palm oil lumps and rubbish, and resident Lauren Smith said that she and a friend often meet to clear up rubbish on the beach on a Saturday morning. After more back and forth on the group and others joining in a new Facebook group was created by Lauren, Pevensey Bay Litter Picking.

There are now two groups of people who will be meeting every Saturday morning to litter pick on the beach, one meeting at the kiosk in Coast Road, and one meeting at the Sea Road car park in Pevensey Bay. Contact with the parish clerk was made to arrange collection of the rubbish once it has been bagged up and with the support of Pevensey Parish Council, BOOM, by Monday, Pevensey Bay is that bit better connected, better organised, and it’s going to get a whole lot cleaner! I love the fact that this all evolved over-night, and that several individuals who were going out alone to litter pick can now join up and work together. I am also very grateful to the parish clerk for his advice in setting this up and for reacting so quickly to enable it to happen. The council bought its own litter picking equipment last year so it is great that it might start to get well used! If you have ideas for your community don’t keep them to yourselves, email eastbournevolunteers@gmail.com