EASTBOURNE VOLUNTEERS WITH HELEN BURTON: Exciting times for the Devonshire Ward

There are so many exciting things happening in the Devonshire Ward of Eastbourne! Firstly, Devonshire West Big Local would like to invite you to their first Funding Fair on the September 14, from 11am – 3pm at The Blind Society, 124 – 142 Longstone Road, Eastbourne. The event will bring together local and national funders and community groups and small charities from the Devonshire West area and wider Eastbourne.

They have organised this event after they received feedback from a number of community and voluntary groups that finding, applying for and gaining funding was a real challenge. The event will include opportunities to network with funders and other local groups, talk one to one with funders about what they are looking for in an application, there will be a number of presentations from various funders and a Dragons’ Den-style panel where two local groups will be given the opportunity to pitch a project idea to a panel of three funders for feedback.

If you would like to attend you need to register a place by contacting Jessica Boelema at Jessica.boelema@3va.org.uk as there is limited space in the venue. The event is free, open to all (including formal and informal community and voluntary groups, CICs, CIOs, small charities and social entrepreneurs) and will include a break for refreshments. The DWBL board will come together to choose two projects who can present to the panel. Preference will be given to groups who operate in the Devonshire West area.

Secondly, The Devonshire West Big Local next round of funding will be launching on September 18. It offers community groups, both formal and informal, grants of up to £3,000 to run a project, event or campaign in the Devonshire West area for the benefit of Devonshire West residents. They fund projects which meet one or more of their five main themes of Children and Young People, Older People, Multicultural, Environment and Area Appearance, and the Whole Community. For an application form contact the administrator at Samantha.Wickens@3va.org.uk. For more information on what they do/do not fund, support developing a project or filling in an application form then please contact the community development officer at Jessica.Boelema@3va.org.uk for more support. All applications must be submitted by midnight on October 30.

If you want to start something in another ward of Eastbourne then don’t forget you can pop into our community information hub weekdays 10-1 for help and advice. On a Tuesday morning Stephen Hughes from 3VA will also be on hand to advise, so you get a two for one deal on support, as well as advice from Katherine from Possability People who can help make sure your project is inclusive. Our website has more information than ever, so do have a look for up to date community information and volunteering opportunities at www.eastbournevolunteers.co.uk or pop into our hub for a cuppa and a chat at 1 The Labyrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne.