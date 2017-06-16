EASTBOURNE VOLUNTEERS WITH HELEN BURTON: Celebrating volunteers - and remembering MP Jo Cox

Last Friday we held a community group networking event to celebrate Volunteers Week. The event was held in the Tesco Community Space in the Lottbridge Drove store and it was well attended by many local groups doing great work in the Eastbourne community.

There was a lot of chatting, coffee drinking and cake eating going on, as well as a raffle with prizes to pamper the attendees who all do so much for our community. Thank you to Families for Autism for donating some china items from their shop, Janets’ Flowers for donating a beautiful flower arrangement and local art gallery, The Makery, for donating a £10 voucher. Attendees also won a Thai foot massage and a head, neck and shoulder massage from Meesuk (based at The Labyrinth next to our Hub) and a professional nail manicure from Divine Nails and Beauty in Mark Lane. We think volunteers should be pampered! A lot of connections were made and we had a lot of positive comments about the evening so we hope to make this a regular monthly event. Watch this space!

This weekend is The Great Get Together, inspired by Jo Cox who was killed on June 16 last year. The family and friends of Jo Cox believe there is a groundswell of people who reject divisive politics and simply want to bring our communities together and celebrate all that unites us, and have organised this weekend to remind us all that we have more in common than that which divides us. With politics in the state it is in at the moment and the recent terrorist attacks it seems all the more important to come together and celebrate this view. There are many events taking place in and around Eastbourne that you can join in with this weekend:

• In Eastbourne on Friday June 16 2-6pm there will be cakes, sandwiches and drinks at the Seaside Community Hub at 125 Seaside. There will also be some Fathers’ Day crafts. On Sunday there is a picnic at the Wish Tower from 1-4.

• Westham (evening) WI are holding a free tea and cake party in Westham village Hall on June 17 2pm - 4pm. Everyone is welcome.

• In Pevensey there is a pot luck lunch at Ethel Wood Community Centre from 12-3pm on Sunday June 18. Take along some food to share and chat with your neighbours over lunch. There will be a craft table for kids and a therapy dog from Canine Companions will also be in attendance. I’ll be there, and it would be great to meet readers from Pevensey and Eastbourne so do come along and say hello.

In other news, if you help to run a community organisation in Eastbourne you might like to know that 3VA will be working from our Information Hub on Tuesday mornings from now on. Stephen Hughes, 3VA’s Community Development Officer for Eastbourne will be there to help you with any issues to do with running your organisation, from creating policies and procedures to planning and grant applications. We are very excited to have Stephen working with us and hopefully the collaboration between our two organisations will help to achieve more in the community. If you want to book an appointment with him email Stephen.hughes@3va.org.uk or call 01323 639373 ext. 215