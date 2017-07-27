A great place for the whole community

What a week it’s been. In fact, our project is six months old today so what an amazing six months!

The Information Hub in the Labyrinth, Mark Lane, is now well used.

Four other organisations are working from there too, although we have space for more if you think your group can benefit in sharing a desk space, and we can always use more volunteers as we would love to extend our hours further.

We have become a real hub for community information and activity, which was always the dream!

By working collaboratively with 3VA, the Royal Voluntary Service and many other local organisations we are able to offer many services to local community groups and residents, why not pop in and see us soon?

If you run a local community organisation come and see Stephen from 3VA on a Tuesday morning to get help with governance, grant funding or just finding volunteers.

If you want to volunteer but don’t know where to start, start with us.

We have loads of opportunities available in Eastbourne from beekeeping to bookkeeping!

This week, we found out we have been shortlisted as finalists in the Sussex Life Awards for services to the community.

Then I was told that I had personally been shortlisted as a finalist in the East Sussex Women in Business Awards under the contribution to the community category. I know some of the other finalists really well and Petrina Mason from Now!

Charity Group, Rebecca Whippy from Embrace East Sussex and Laura Murphy from WayfinderWoman are all very worthy of the award too. I have no idea how the judges are going to make a decision between us but I do know that I’m looking forward to a great night out with these wonderful women of Eastbourne!

To top off the week in the most wonderful way, we just found out that the Sussex Community Foundation and Comic Relief have awarded us enough money to cover our core costs for the next year.

This is huge, and it gives our project the chance to grow further over the next twelve months and achieve even more for Eastbourne.

We are still looking for sponsors to progress our work (there are some exciting possibilities for Eastbourne in the pipeline), so if you think you or your organisation or business can support us do get in touch.

I feel a celebration coming on, so if you are free on Monday 31st July do come to our monthly community networking event at the Tescos Community Space in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, 7-9pm. I’ll give an update about our project, there will be two other ten minute talks and then everyone can spend a minute telling us about their project. There will be lots of time to talk with others in a relaxed environment over tea and coffee. It should be fun!

Email us at eastbournevolunteers@gmail.com or have a look at our website for more information about our project at www.eastbournevolunteers.co.uk