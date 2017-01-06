Only two remaining

The properties occupy a favoured residential position in Fairlight Road, close to the seafront as well as local amenities in nearby Seaside.

The town centre with its comprehensive range of shopping facilities and mainline railway station is approximately one and a half miles distant.

Finished to a particularly high standard, the houses have been carefully designed and built to blend sympathetically into the local immediate area.

Each property affords bright and well proportioned accommodation comprising a spacious entrance hall with cloakroom/wc, a 15’ x 14’2 reception room with direct access onto the south facing rear garden.

The spacious kitchen/breakfast room is superbly fitted with a range of built in contemporary units with integrated appliances and benefits from a deep walk-in store cupboard.

The spacious first floor accommodation provides three bedrooms. The principal bedroom benefits from built in wardrobe cupboards and a luxury ensuite shower room/wc.

The second bathroom is fitted to a similar standard.

Further benefits include gas fired central heating and double glazing.

PRICES

• No 10 - £289,950 freehold

• No 12 - Reserved

• No 14 - £284,950 freehold

• No 16 - Reserved

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Emslie and Tarrant on 01323 727527.