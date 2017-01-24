One of least burgled areas in UK is in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne street has been named as one of the least burglary prone areas in the United Kingdom.

According to an annual survey by MoneySuperMarket, Friday Street and other properties starting with the postcode BN23 has the lowest number of burglaries.

The company analysed 1.8 million home insurance quotes on its website between January 2015 and December 2016 to identify areas with the highest and lowest numbers of burglaries.

Residents in the London Borough of Redbridge are living in the area most afflicted by burglary, according to the newly collated data.

MoneySuperMarket has mapped out the most and least likely burglary hotspots in the UK