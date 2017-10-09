One hundred new jobs to be created at Eastbourne

A multi-million pound extension at one of Eastbourne’s biggest employers is on target to open this time next year and create another 100 jobs.

Gardners Books, a media wholesaler and distributor, already employs more than 800 people at its premises in Whittle Drive.

The expansion, which can be seen from Highfield Link, will see storage capacity double to hold approximately eight million products, including books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records, increasing the range available to customers worldwide.

Director Andrew Little said, “Gardners is committed to re-investment in the business and locally.

“The fast-paced project is due for completion in autumn 2018 with the new development forecast to provide up to 100 new jobs for Eastbourne and the surrounding areas, enhancing the more than 800 strong existing workforce.

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd recently visited the site to see the construction work underway.

He said after his visit, “It was really eye-opening to see the new expansion being built at Gardners.

“The biggest English language book supplier in Europe, Gardners’ continued investment in Eastbourne is a tribute to the business’ confidence in their industry and our town.”

Earlier this year – and for the second year running – the parent company of Gardners Books, the Little Group, appeared within the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200, after another successful year of fast growing international sales. It was ranked 165 out of the top 200 mid-market private companies.

Mr Little said, “International sales of book, entertainment and digital products have expanded by an impressive 24.4 per cent over the past few years, meaning Gardners has firmly established itself as a world leader in the book and entertainment product supply chain and the largest supplier of English language books in the world outside of the USA.”