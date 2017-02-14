Olympic sailor talks at Rotary

British Sailing Team member Nikki Boniface dropped in to give a talk to the ladies of Hailsham Rotary Club.

Nikki is a catamaran sailor and had just returned from the World Championships in Miami where she and her helmsman came second. She took her silver medal to show the club members.

Jetlag from the long flight the day before did not deter Nikki from captivating the audience with her tales of the Rio Olypics,

Robin White from Hailsham Rotary Club said, “The ladies listening asked questions and Eastbourne girl Nikki answered with such enthusiasm it was infectious.”

Nikki sails the Nacra 17 catamaran.

The Nacra 17 is a performance catamaran used for racing. It was first designed in 2011 and went into production in 2012 and has been the focus of Olympic multihull sailing since its conception.

Nikki told members all sports have funding issues and said even being a prestigious member of the Great Britain Sailing Team does not come without its financial burdens. Travel across the globe to sail in other countries does not come cheap. The boat has to be bought and equipped. It has to be shipped to the event and brought back to the HQ in Weymouth.

Robin added, “We are grateful that she was willing to offer such a fascinating insight into her world.”