Old Town crash victim named

Police have released the name of the woman who died in an accident in Old Town on Friday.

She was 69-year-old Pamela Stace, known as Pam.

Police say Mrs Stace, of Command Road, sadly died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Saturday (January 28), the day after she was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira in Victoria Drive.

Sergeant Richard Hornsey from the serious collision investigation unit said, “We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened to get in touch. Anyone with information can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Tristar.”