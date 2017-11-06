Old Town church may be demolished

An Old Town church is set to be demolished to make way for new homes.

A planning application has gone in to Eastbourne council to knock down Greenfield Methodist Church on the corner of Green Street and Greenfield Road and build five four bedroom houses on the site.

As well as Sundays services, the church is home to the Jenny Wren Nursery for three and four-year-olds, a Monday Meditations and Coffee group, the Little Wrens carers and toddler group and a Tuesday fellowship meeting for up to 25 men and women.

The planning application is for five townhouses to be built in a terrace on the site.

The church, dating back to 1898, is joining with three others – Central Methodist, Upperton United Reformed and St Andrews Reformed to make one church to be known as Emmanuel in Upperton Road.

Plans have already been approved for Upperton URC to be demolished to make way for the new Emmanuel church and St Andrew’s and Central Methodist are to be converted into flats.